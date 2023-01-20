Thailand's new central station starts long-haul train services

Bangkok, Jan 20 Thailand has started long-haul train services at a new terminal station in Bangkok, gearing towards its goal of being a rail hub in Southeast Asia.

Speaking at an opening ceremony Thursday, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal was built following the government's plan to improve the infrastructure for seamless connectivity between every mode of travel, reports Xinhua news agency.

The station is expected to serve as a stop on the future high-speed rail routes linking Thailand's three main airports with Kunming in southwest China's Yunnan Province and Singapore, Saksayam said.

According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the inaugural service departing from the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal to Su-ngai Kolok in southern Narathiwat province was set at 1.19 p.m.

From Thursday afternoon, 52 commercial trains serving the southern, northern and northeastern routes have been relocated to the station, while 62 public service trains will continue to depart from Bangkok's old terminal of Hua Lamphong.

In a written statement issued by the SRT, rerouting train services to the new terminal will reduce the number of trains that cross the capital's roads, causing less traffic congestion at level crossings.

Following the launch, the SRT expected the number of passengers using the new station would increase to 10,000 per day.

