"Thankful for Mahadev to give chance for being here": Foreign devotees express joy on attending Maha Kumbh mela

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 30 : As devotees and tourists continue to gather in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela, several visitors from across the world on Thursday expressed their gratitude for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the grand celebrations.

Elena from Kazakhstan told ANI, "We have come to the Kumbh Mela because it was our dream and we are so thankful for India. I'm thankful for Mahadev that he gave me this chance to be here today. It's very nice for me".

Yelena from Moscow, Russia toldthat she enjoyed attending the Maha Kumbh Mela with her friends and described Prayagraj as a "beautiful place."

Another tourist said, "We are here in this very beautiful place as a group and have a wonderful feeling. We are very grateful to India for such a nice festival, for such nice people. India is the best country for me".

Valeria from Moscow, who traveled with a group, shared her excitement, saying, "It's amazing. We made a long trip here. We will stay for two days, and we appreciate so much for this opportunity to see this amazing festival. Thank you so much. It has taken for us a long way to come to our Father, Lord Shiva".

A tourist from Germany praised the celebration and added that the Maha Kumbh celebrations are beautiful. "I love india, it's so good", she chimed.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held every 12 years, is taking place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025. According to tradition, pilgrims gather at the Sangamthe confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the now-extinct Saraswati riversto take a holy dip, which is believed to absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant PanchamiThird Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

