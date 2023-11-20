"The day after we eliminate Hamas, we will not allow...": Israel PM Netanyahu's stern warning to Palestinian authority

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 20 : In a stern warning to the Palestinian authority following their denial of Hamas' involvement in the October 7 assault on Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the day the Hamas are eliminated by Israel, it will not allow whoever runs the civil administration in Gaza to support terrorism.

As the Israel-Hamas war enters day 44, Netanyahu on Sunday, in a video posted on X, said that the Palestinian President continues to refuse to condemn the terrible massacre carried out by Hamas.

Along with the video posted, he wrote, "The Palestinian Foreign Ministry published a shocking announcement todayit denied that Hamas was the one who carried out the terrible massacre at the party in Ra'im and blamed it on Israel."

Claiming that the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, has long denied the October 7 Hamas assault on Israel, Netanyahu added by saying, "It is not enough that for 44 days Abu Mazen (also known as Mahmoud Abbas) refuses to condemn the terrible massacre; now his people deny this massacre and turn the blame on Israel. Holocaust denier Abu Mazen now also denies the Hamas-ISIS massacre."

"I want to be clear: the day after we eliminate Hamas, we will not allow whoever runs the civil administration in Gaza to deny terrorism, support terrorism, pay for terrorism and educate their children for terrorism and the destruction of the State of Israel," Netanyahu warned.

"We will not allow that," he noted.

משרד החוץ הפלסטיני פרסם היום הודעה מזעזעת - הוא הכחיש שהחמאס הוא זה שביצע את הטבח הנורא במסיבה ברעים, וטפל את זה על ישראל. לא די שכבר 44 ימים אבו מאזן מסרב לגנות את הטבח הנורא, כעת אנשיו מכחישים את הטבח הזה והופכים את היוצרות על ישראל. מכחיש השואה אבו מאזן מכחיש כעת גם את הטבח… pic.twitter.com/CUWQUypxPP — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) November 19, 2023

Notably, according to a document distributed by the Palestinian Authority, it has blamed Israel for allegedly "fabricating" media content in order to justify its war on Gaza. This claim is based on a preliminary inquiry conducted by the Israel Police.

The Palestinian Authority, in an official statement released by its foreign ministry, claimed that Israeli helicopters bombed Israeli people on October 7 during the Supernova music festival, according to The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, in a statement earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the deal to secure the release of some 240 hostages held by Hamas has not been made with the terror group "as of now" and dismissed "a lot of incorrect reports" in the media in recent days about imminent agreements to free at least some of the hostages, The Times of Israel reported on Sunday.

He asserted that if a deal emerges, the Israeli public will be updated.

This comes during an evening press conference on Saturday, where Netanyahu said, "We are marching with you; I am marching with you; all of the people of Israel are marching with you," referring to the five-day march that families of the hostages undertook from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem ending Saturday.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Hamas terrorists seized about 240 hostages during the assault when they surged across Gaza's militarised border into southern Israel to kill around 1,200 people, mostly civilians who were massacred at their homes and fleeing a music festival amid brutal atrocities, The Times of Israel reported.

The hostages are of all ages and include young children and elderly people, as well as Thai and Nepali nationals.

