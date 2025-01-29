The Iron Dome for America: US launches next-generation missile defence plan

Washington, DC [US], January 29 : On January 27, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at enhancing the United States' missile defence capabilities in light of the growing threats from sophisticated ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles.

The order, which lays out a comprehensive plan for the next-generation missile defence shield, underscores the US government's recognition of the increasingly complex and urgent risks posed by adversaries' evolving missile technologies.

The order highlights the necessity of bolstering US defence systems against advanced aerial attacks, a challenge that has only intensified over the past several decades.

Despite efforts in the 1980s, particularly the Strategic Defence Initiative (SDI) under President Ronald Reagan, previous attempts at a comprehensive missile defence program were ultimately halted. While SDI led to technological advancements, its goal of building an effective defence against nuclear missile threats was never fully realised. In the years since the United States withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002, the country's missile defence strategy focused largely on addressing threats from rogue states and mitigating the risks of accidental missile launches. However, with the rise of new missile technologies by both peer and near-peer adversaries, the threat landscape has become more sophisticated, prompting the need for an updated and more robust defensive posture.

The executive order directs the development of a next-generation missile defence shield that will provide multi-layered defence against a wide array of missile types. This system is designed to defend against threats such as ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons, and advanced cruise missiles. A key component of the plan is to ensure that the US retains its secure second-strike capability, meaning it can retaliate effectively in the event of a missile attack.

To achieve these objectives, the order sets in motion the acceleration of several critical technological advancements, including the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor layer. This layer will allow for faster detection and tracking of incoming missiles.

Additionally, the order calls for the development and deployment of space-based interceptors capable of intercepting missiles during their boost phase, as well as the establishment of terminal-phase intercept systems to neutralise threats before they reach critical infrastructure. The plan also envisions the creation of a secure and resilient supply chain to support the defence technologies, with a focus on next-generation security features.

The Secretary of Defence is tasked with submitting a detailed implementation plan within 60 days. This plan will outline the architecture and requirements for the new missile defence system, and it will include a roadmap for accelerating the deployment of these advanced systems. Additionally, the Department of Defence will be asked to review its organisational structure to ensure it can rapidly respond to evolving threats.

The administration will also work closely with the Office of Management and Budget to secure the necessary funding for the initiative, ensuring that it is integrated into the Fiscal Year 2026 Budget. As part of the broader implementation strategy, US Strategic Command and Northern Command will provide an updated assessment of the missile threat to the US homeland, with an emphasis on defending against counter value nuclear strikes. A prioritised list of locations will be developed to determine where the defence systems should be deployed first.

In addition to strengthening its own missile defence systems, the United States will continue to collaborate with its allies and partners around the world to enhance missile defence capabilities. This will include bolstering theatre missile defences to protect US and allied troops deployed in various regions.

The order emphasises the importance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in developing advanced missile defence technologies and operational strategies. It also calls for the acceleration of US missile defence provisions to allies, further enhancing global defence against missile threats.

