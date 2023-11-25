'The Railway Men' director Shiv Rawail reveals 70 day journey of crafting authentic set

Mumbai, Nov 25 Shiv Rawail, who has marked his directorial debut with 'The Railway Men', has opened up about one of the most captivating aspects of the series that lies in its convincing and authentic sets, where the story unfolds.

The four-part mini-series helmed by Shiv boasts of incredible acting performances by the brilliant ensemble, and the show’s breath-taking scale that the makers have managed to achieve. The ensemble cast, featuring R Madhavan, Kay Kay, Babil, and Divyenndu, is a powerhouse of talent that embodies the characters in all authenticity.

“It’s such a significant story to share so every element of the set was mapped thoroughly. For the story to connect with the audiences, it was imperative for us to make the audiences believe that it is the same Bhopal railway station from 1984,” Shiv said.

He said that the entire station setup including trains were designed and created in a large space at Mumbai University.

He said that it took us around 70 days to finish constructing the entire set with minute detailing that included movie posters from the 80s, the waiting room and other authentic railway elements that became an integral part of the narrative.

He said that the set looked so real and authentic that the residents nearby felt a new station was coming up.

“Along with the junction, we also built three massive and functional passenger trains for the shoot of this series,” he added.

‘The Railway Men is a thrilling tale of heroism, hope and humanity. It is a first from the partnership between Netflix and YRF Entertainment.

Inspired by true stories and against the backdrop of the tragic Bhopal Gas Leak, which remains one of the world's worst industrial disasters, 'The Railway Men' weaves a compelling narrative. It's a powerful exploration of the extraordinary efforts made by Indian Railways employees who, in this series, rise above their call of duty to save lives during the city's darkest hours.

It is streaming on Netflix.

