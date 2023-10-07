"The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail": Israel envoy on Hamas attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 : Following a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip fired towards Israel, Naor Gilon, Israel's Ambassador to India stressed that the situation is not simple but Israel will prevail.

Noting that the attack happened during the Jewish holidays, the Indian envoy further stated that Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza, both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists.

Taking to his social media 'X', he stated, "#Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists. The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail."

According to The Times of Israel, Hamas said that it launched 5,000 rockets at Israel in an early morning surprise attack, calling it "Operation al-Aqsa Flood."

Mohammad Deif, the Hamas military commander, issued a statement saying that the ongoing attacks are in retaliation for Israel's "desecration" of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

Moreover, Israel's Foreign Ministry stressed that Israel will do everything to protect itself.

Noting that the attack happened on Shabbat and the holiday of Simchat Torah, he said non-stop rocket sirens were setting off across the country.

"ISRAEL UNDER ATTACK: On Shabbat & the holiday of Simchat Torah - non-stop rocket sirens are sounding across Israel, including Jerusalem. Israel is under terrorist infiltration carried out by the Hamas terrorist organization. We will do everything to protect ourselves," the Israel Foreign Ministry shared on social media 'X'.

Meanwhile, Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Jerusalem Stephanie Hallett also condemned the attack by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians.

She emphasized that she is in contact with Israeli officials and extends her support to Israel's right to defend itself from such terrorist acts.

"I condemn the indiscriminate rocket fire by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. I am in contact with Israeli officials, and fully support Israel's right to defend itself from such terrorist acts," Stephanie Hallett said in a post shared on 'X'.

A barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel Saturday morning, including in Jerusalem, where sirens wailed at around 8.15 am (local time), Jerusalem Post reported.

At least one rocket directly hit a building in the Gederot Regional Council, killing a woman in her 60s, according to Magen David Adom.

Following the attack, the Israel Defense Forces on Saturday declared a state of readiness for war.

"The IDF declares a state of readiness for war," the army said in a statement.

"There has been widespread rocket fire into Israeli territory from Gaza, and terrorists have infiltrated Israeli territory through various entry points. Residents in the south and centre of the country are required to be in close proximity to protected areas, and those in the Gaza periphery should remain within a secure space," the IDF added in its statement.

"Hamas... which is behind this attack, will bear the results and responsibility for the events," the IDF said.

As of 8 am (local time) on Saturday morning, Magen David Adom (MDA) said it had, thus far, treated 16 people throughout the country, including two who were in critical condition, six in moderate condition and seven with minor injuries.

There has been sustained rocket fire toward Israel for over two hours. One woman has been killed and there are multiple wounded from the barrages.

