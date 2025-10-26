"The world needs leaders who promote peace strongly": Malaysian PM hails Trump as Thailand-Cambodia sign landmark peace deal

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 26 : Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday praised US President Donald Trump's role in facilitating the landmark agreement between Thailand and Cambodia on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

Both leaders proceeded to the bilateral meeting shortly after the signing ceremony, Malaysian state media reported.

"You personally did call both Prime Ministers to urge for the speedy peace settlement... the world needs leaders who promote peace strongly," Anwar told Trump duing the signing ceremony.

"When I first received your call, urging me to do more in supporting the peace initiative and you personally called both prime ministers to urge for a speedy settlement I would say thank you," the Malaysian PM said.

Among those attending the ceremony US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US Ambassador to Malaysia Edgard D Kagan.

Co-signed by Trump, the Thailand -Cambodia agreement seeks to officially end hostilities and establish a foundation for long-term stability in the region following a short but intense five-day conflict in July that resulted in dozens of casualties.

The deal, dubbed the "KL PEACE Accord," was signed by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, marking a formal step toward halting hostilities and restoring peace along their disputed border.

Speaking at the event, US President Trump said, "This is a momentous day for all of the people of Southeast Asia as we sign a historic agreement to end the military conflict between Cambodia and Thailand."

He added, "Earlier this year, an armed clash broke out along the border of these two countries... because of America's strong commitment to stability and peace in this region... my administration immediately began working to prevent the conflict from escalating."

Meaqnwhile, Trump also praised Anwar's successful mediation helped resolve the year-long dispute between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.

"The two leaders (Thailand and Cambodia) have great respect for each other, but the Prime Minister (Anwar) played a very important role in helping convene the two sides for discussions here in Kuala Lumpur," Trump said before witnessing the signing of the agreement, formally titled 'Delivering Peace: Cambodia-Thailand Peace Deal.'

Highlighting economic cooperation, Trump said, "Today, alongside this peace treaty, we are also signing a major trade deal with Cambodia, and a very important critical minerals agreement with Thailand." He concluded, "On behalf of the United States, I'm proud to help settle this conflict, and forge a future for the region where proud independent nations can prosper, and thrive in safety, security, and peace."

The declaration reinforces the ceasefire understanding reached in July and formalises the establishment of an ASEAN Observer Team to monitor compliance and prevent renewed clashes in the border zones.

Thailand and Cambodia have long been in dispute over their 817-kilometre border, with a central point of contention being ownership of the ancient Hindu temples of Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Preah Vihear, perched on the Dangrek Mountains. Severe clashes near Preah Vihear in 2011 resulted in at least 16 deaths, prompting a UN Security Council meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor