"There is a goodwill," BNP VC says ties with B'desh will return back to normal soon

Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 1 : Abdul Awal Mintoo, Vice-Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Former President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, while speaking about the ties between India and Bangladesh, said that there is goodwill after meeting of foreign secretaries of both the nations.

Mintoo said while talking tothat the strained statements from both the countries would not prevail for long, and the good relations will return.

"Well, right now, if I see all the statements of the people, it is little bit strange. But I think there is a goodwill, good wishes and also positive thinking, especially after the meeting of the two foreign secretaries, to take our relationship further to a positive state. So I hope that whatever strain you are seeing in the various statements of various political parties, that will not be for too long. And I think the endeavour is there. And the thinking is there for a good relationship with our neighbour," he said.

Mintoo said that Indian producers can invest in Bangladesh. As the bilateral and economic relationship are essential for improving overall bilateral ties, investment in Bangladesh would help improve the ties.

"India can contribute in Bangladeshi growth if Indian big, big producer, business people can invest here so that they can produce some of the goods here and also import in India if they need it. So I think that is the best way to improve the relationship. It is bilateral economic relationship, connectivity. All these are dependent on the trade between two countries. So trade between two countries we are doing very well. India is mostly our, the number one trading partner. So connectivity will improve automatically over the period of years," he told ANI.

When asked what role could the BNP play in strengthening bilateral relation between both the countries, Mintoo said that they can encourage the government to maintain good relations with India. However, the final call rests with the government.

"BNP can play a role as a political party to encourage the government that, this is our neighbour, we had always good relationship, they had lot of contribution during our liberation war, therefore we should have a good relationship with our neighbor. You can only encourage the government, but the real policy maker is the government, not the BNP. So BNP definitely will try to encourage the government so that whatever relationship may be strained at this point, it should be better in the future," he told ANI.

Talking about the trade imbalance between India and Bangladesh, Mintoo said that trade imbalance is not a huge issue, as hoped that it will return back to normal soon.

"Look, we have a huge trade with our neighbour. Trade imbalance is something I am not making it issues. I don't think our party will also make it issue. Because if we could produce those goods which we bring from India, then imbalance will be reduced. So long our people demand certain goods which we do not produce, or we are in shortage, we will import from any countries, whether it is India or China or some other countries. But obviously it is always preferable to import from the neighbouring countries, because it is easily importable in a small quantity. So I think that trade imbalance is not something which is straining our relationship at this point and it will not be because if we don't buy from India we have to buy from somewhere else. So it is not a big deal at this point," he said.

Mintoo added that he wanted India to invest in Bangladesh, adding an example of China, how it makes investments in various countries for projects.

"We want India it possible to make investment here, so that that is one way only you can upset some of the things. You know, like Chinese are making investment in many places, they are importing also from their own production or their own, the production in their own invested factories. So maybe that can be one of the issue," he said.

When askd about what he believed India could do to promote economic growth and regional connection, Mintoo said that it was going well already, as there is good connection in terms of transport and that both countries have come a long way.

"I think we have come a long way actually. I mean if you consider 25- 30 years ago, our connectivity and consider now I think we have come to a long way. We have a train service going on between Bangladesh and India and probably one or two more points may be used in the future. I think we are doing very well in terms of connectivity, it will improve slowly and gradually. You cannot push these things right away," he said.

Mintoo said that he was not worried about the ties between both nations as he believed that all the other factors were already doing good, and that the political relations will soon be better.

"As the political relationship will be better, I think connectivity relationship also will be better. So these are all tied up with one another. If one is not so good, the other one will not be so good also. But at this point I think that things are already in good shape, and I think in the future our relationship will be much better. Our connectivity relationship also will be much better. Our trade relationship also will continue to be more and more better. I am not worried about this," he said.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on December 13 that Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's recent visit to Bangladesh focused on strengthening bilateral ties and during the meetings with Bangladesh's Chief Advisor and Foreign Affairs Advisor, Misri emphasised India's commitment to a democratic, stable, peaceful, and inclusive Bangladesh.

