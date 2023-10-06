"There is no problem right now, everyone is going to Canada normally": Immigration expert Kadian

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], October 6 : Canada immigration expert Arvind Kumar Kadian on Friday said that there is no effect of the India-Canada standoff on student immigration visa processing between two countries and the situation is normal.

"There is no problem right now because Canada is very dependent on the Indian student visas. Their huge business is being done from India. They get a huge amount of money from them so right now there is no such thing and everyone is going to Canada normally," said Kadian.

Mentioning the increasing cases of immigration fraud, he demanded the Indian government to regulate the profession of immigration and informed that the Canadian government is the one who issues licenses to agents not the Indian government.

Kadian said, "Just as there is a profession of a doctor, like a profession of a lawyer, similarly there should be a license for immigration. The Government of India neither has any regulatory body nor any law regarding immigration. There are a lot of deceptions in Punjab and Haryana. Children are selling their farms and investing all the capital of their families for going to Canada, but they are getting cheated."

He said, "If suppose you want to start an immigration office, then license would be issued by the Canadian government, not by the Indian government. Hence the Indian government does not give any license in this, which is very important."

Notably, CTV News, claimed in a report that a majority of the Canadian diplomats working in India, outside the national capital, have been moved to either Kuala Lumpur or Singapore.

The report comes a day after the Indian side sought reduction of Canada's diplomatic staff in India.

Earlier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a debate in Parliament, claimed the Indian government was behind the fatal shooting of Nijjar.

Trudeau, during a debate in the Canadian Parliament, claimed that his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing of the Canadian citizen, who also served as the president of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

However, India has outrightly rejected the claims, calling it 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

Notably, Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Softening his tone amid the diplomatic tensions, Trudeau said Ottawa wants to "work constructively with India".

Nijjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor