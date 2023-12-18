"There is problem of compatibility between Islamic culture and European values": Giorgia Meloni

In an event organized by her right-wing, ultra-conservative Brothers of Italy party, Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni garnered everyone's attention with her controversial statement. Meloni stated that Islamic culture and the values and rights of European civilization have a compatibility problem. The statement made during the event reflects her perspective on the intersection of cultural differences. This event also saw the presence of Uk Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and billionaire Elon Musk were also invited for this event.



Giorgia stated that, "I believe... there is a problem of compatibility between Islamic culture and the values ​​and rights of our civilization... Will not allow Sharia law to be implemented in Italy.... values ​​of our civilization are different!." Giorgia Meloni further criticized Saudi Arabia's rigid Sharia law. She specifically pointed out that under this legal system, apostasy and homosexuality are considered criminal offenses.

Sharia law is a system of principles and regulations derived from the Quran and the Hadith, which are fundamental religious texts in Islam. Meloni's criticism likely reflects her concerns about human rights issues and the legal treatment of individuals based on their beliefs and sexual orientation in certain Islamic jurisdictions, such as Saudi Arabia. This aspect of her statement adds another layer to the broader discussion on the intersection of cultural values, human rights, and religious principles.

What does Sharia law include?

Sharia law includes stoning for adultery and the death penalty for apostasy and homosexuality. I think these issues need to be addressed, without making blanket statements about Islam. It's about acknowledging the problem of Islamization in Europe, which is very different from our civilization's values, Meloni concluded.