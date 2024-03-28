'There were power challenges as freight was coming up on bridge': Maryland Governor Wes Moore

Maryland [US], March 28 : Maryland Governor Wes Moore on Wednesday (local time) said that it has been documented that there were power challenges as the freight was coming up on the bridge when the Mayday call was received.

Addressing a media briefing on Thursday, Governor Wes Moore highlighted that the Mayday call came in because of the power issues and the lack of ability to steer the vessel.

"We still are under investigation as to what exactly happened, and we don't have a declarative answer as to why there were power challenges and power issues. The thing that we do know is that we have documented that there were power challenges as the freight was coming up on the bridge and when the Mayday call was coming in. The Mayday call came in because of the power issues and the lack of ability to steer the vessel," Moore said.

Further emphasising that the collapse of the key bridge is a "global crisis, "Governor Wes Moore said that the national economy and the world's economy depend on the port of Baltimore.

"The port handles more cars and more farm equipment than any other port in the country. Last year alone, the port handled USD 80 billion of foreign cargo, the largest in the country," he added.

He said that in the last 24 hours, the administration has worked with the Navy to mobilise major resources all around to be able to make sure that they are getting things moving, adding that "this has happened at record speed."

"I was informed that they are still assessing the area and organising with a thorough plan of action," Moore said.

Today, Maryland submitted their request to the Biden-Harris administration, asking for emergency relief funds to assist in the ongoing work, he highlighted.

"I had the opportunity to speak to the president again today by phone. I do not know at this point what the total costs are going to be. I do not yet know what the full timeline is going to be. But the thing that I do know is that the task in front of us will be real, and daunting," he said.

The governor further assured to take care of everyone and would make sure that no one was left behind.

"Despite this task ahead of us is daunting, I can tell you right now that our resolve is unshaken. We will get to completion. We will do it together. This work will take time, but we are going to make sure that we are going to leave no one behind. We are going to take care of our people," he said.

At least 8,000 workers on the docks have jobs that have been directly affected by the collapse, Moore stated.

"We need to make sure we are supporting them in this moment, and we need to make sure that we are getting them back on the job," he assured.

Earlier today, the bodies of two victims in the Key Bridge collapse were recovered from a truck in the wreckage of the collapsed structure, the Maryland state police confirmed on Thursday.

The remains of two people were recovered from a red pickup submerged in the Patapsco River, a day after a massive container ship crashed into and collapsed Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

