"There will be an offensive" Russian powerful head warns Ukraine

The powerful head of the Russia’s republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov on Monday said there will be an offensive by Russian forces not only on the besieged port of Mariupol, but also on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

“There will be an offensive ... not only on Mariupol but also on other places, cities, and villages,” Kadyrov said.

“Luhansk and Donetsk - we will fully liberate in the first place ... and then take Kyiv and all other cities" he added.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on February 24. However, according to the latest updates, more than 3,500 pro-Ukrainian demonstrators took to the streets of Germany in response to a motorcade of about 600 pro-Russian protesters in 400 cars flying Russian flags. Meanwhile, the White House has renewed its condemnation of the Russian targeting of Ukrainian civilians as war crimes, citing recent events including Friday’s missile strike on a railway station as “cruel and criminal and evil”. The death toll from Kramatorsk train station attack has risen to 57, Ukraine said. And Russian armed forces are seeking to strengthen troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service a decade ago, as losses mount.