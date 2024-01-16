‘There’s No Path for Me..’: Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy Ends His 2024 US Presidential Bid

Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on Tuesday, January 16, following a disappointing finish in Iowa’s leadoff caucuses. He endorsed former President Donald Trump, who recently secured victory in the Republican nominating contest.

The 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur stated, “As of this moment, we are going to suspend this presidential campaign. There’s no path for me to be the next president absent things that we don’t want to see happen in this country.” Throughout the campaign, he lauded Trump as “the best president of the 21st century.” However, he argued that Republicans should choose “fresh legs” to “take our America First agenda to the next level.”

Vivek Ramaswamy Speech

The son of Indian immigrants, Ramaswamy entered politics at the highest level after amassing hundreds of millions of dollars at the intersection of hedge funds and pharmaceutical research. He built this career trajectory while graduating from Harvard University and later Yale Law School.