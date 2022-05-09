Thief with a golden heart- Man cuts US homeowner's grass before stealing lawnmower

In a funny and unusual event of theft last week in Texas, a man stole a lawnmower but not before he used the gadget to mow the owners' front and back yards before fleeing, according to police.

The man, identified as one Marcus Hubbard, was caught in the act on security video according to the Texas police department, which put out on its Facebook page seeking information from the public on the man.

"On 4/1/2022 Marcus Hubbard was seen on security video burglarizing a residential building, he removed property from within the building without owners' consent. He then is seen on security video mowing the homeowner's front and back yard," Port Arthur Police wrote.

He later left the lawnmower in an alley and evaded arrest, authorities said.

The incident has created a buzz on social media.

A Twitter user named Jim Newton said: "If anyone knows this guy, please tell him I will leave my lawnmower and a full container of gas in my unlocked shed tonight. If he has a few extra minutes I will also leave the trimmer."

Another wrote: "You got about a week to replace it before the grass grows back"

Twitter user Ryan Wilson said: "Hey I mean give the guy credit for being kind enough to cut the dudes grass beforehand"

The Port Arthur Police Department has asked the public to report any information on the incident. Those who call the department's tip line will be able to do so confidentially and could be eligible for a cash reward.

"If you know this suspect's whereabouts or have any other information on this or any other crime, call Port Arthur Police at 409-983-8600 or Crime Stoppers of SETX at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You won't be asked your name and you may be eligible for a CASH reward. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone," it wrote further.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor