Thirteen Dead, 14 Missing After Boat Sinks off Yemen Coast: IOM



At least 13 people have died, and 14 others remain missing after a boat sank off the coast of Yemen, according to Al Jazeera, citing the United Nations migration agency. On Sunday, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed in a statement that the migrant boat had capsized off the coast of Yemen's Taiz governorate last Tuesday.

It further said that the boat, which departed from Djibouti with 25 Ethiopians and two Yemeni nations, sank near Dubab district in Bani al-Hakam subdistrict in Yemen, Al Jazeera reported.

The IOM reported that among those confirmed dead are 11 men and two women. A search operation is underway to find the missing individuals, including the Yemeni captain and his assistant. The cause of the boat's capsizing remains unknown, according to the IOM.

The acting chief of IOM's mission in Yemen stated, "This latest tragedy is a stark reminder of the perils faced by migrants on this route." "Every life lost in these dangerous waters is one too many, and it is imperative that we do not normalise these devastating losses and instead work collectively to ensure that migrants are protected and supported throughout their journeys," Huber added.