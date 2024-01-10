This is first Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 'Amrit Kaal' period: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : Calling the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar the first one in the 'Amrit Kaal' period, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that the summit has become synonymous with India's economic resurgence.

The foreign secretary informed that four Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) have been signed between India and UAE, including for investment cooperations in innovative healthcare projects and food park development, which was first discussed under the I2U2 framework.

I2U2 is a grouping of four countries India, Israel, the US and the UAE.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Kwatra said, "As the Chief Minister of the state mentioned in his speech earlier today, this is the first Vibrant Gujarat Summit in the 'Amrit Kaal' period".

"The presence of many heads of state and governments, the presence of many ministers of large numbers of partner countries at this 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit is clearly indicative that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi Vibrant Gujarat has become synonymous with India's economic resurgence," he added.

"The world leaders joined Prime Minister Modi at the inauguration. Each of the leaders also held a bilateral with PM Modi. And, in the conversation, issues of bilateral and regional importance figured in the conversation

The Foreign Secretary further informed that 35 countries have joined this edition of Vibrant Gujarat as partner countries, which is the highest number of countries that we have had in a Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

"After the bilateral meeting between UAE President and PM Modi, four MoUs were exchanged. These are the ones in the healthcare sector, investment cooperation in the renewable energy sector, investment cooperation in food park development and MoU on logistics cooperation between the DP World of the UAE and the government of Gujarat...aimed at further enhancing the bilateral trade between India and UAE," he said.

He also emphasized the Memorandum of Understandings exchanged between India and UAE during the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and UAE President Al Nahyan, ranging from the areas of health sector engagement, and renewable energy to food park development.

"Four MOUs signed with the UAE. One relates to the investment corporation in innovative healthcare projects. The very title of this particular MOU will clearly signify that the investment cooperation in this field will expand to include all areas of health sector engagement, particularly focusing on the innovation element of it," Kwatra said.

He added, "Investment cooperation in the renewable energy sector is again a wide-ranging MoU which covers renewable, including green hydrogen, including solar. Also, there is an inherent thought of possible grid connectivity between India and UAE in that space. Food Park Development is a project, which was first discussed under the I2U2 framework".

