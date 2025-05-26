This is the right time to expose Pakistan: Thambidurai in Paris as delegation pushes anti-terror message

Paris [France], May 26 : M Thambidurai, AIADMK's member of an all-party Indian parliamentary delegation visiting France to expose Pakistan's links to terrorism, has called for greater global awareness as terrorism is dangerous for the world.

Speaking in the French capital as part of India's ongoing diplomatic outreach following the Pahalgam terror attack, Thambidurai stressed the dangers posed by Pakistan's open acknowledgement of terrorist camps on its soil.

"We are constantly facing the terrorist problem from Pakistan. The Pakistani leadership, even the minister himself, has clearly said that they have terrorist camps, they are training terrorists. This is dangerous for the world...They cannot face the Indian Army. Prime Minister Modi gave the right response, and our army destroyed their terrorist camps... This is the right time to expose Pakistan..." Thambidurai stated.

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar, also part of the delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, underlined the seriousness of the mission in Paris and the timing of India's message.

"Our mission is very serious and we have come at a time when the entire world should be aware about the implications and threats of terrorism... The war we have started against terrorism under the leadership of PM Modi will not only secure the nation, but also the entire world from terrorism... Terrorism from Pakistan started on 22nd October 1947, when 5,000 terrorists were sent into Kashmir... To date, Pakistan thinks that terrorism will be successful, but it won't happen..."

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The delegation led by Ravi Shankar Prasad is briefing international partners on Operation Sindoor, India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were brutally killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, and India's continued fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were brutally killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

