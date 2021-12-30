Thousands displaced due to fighting in Myanmar's Kayin state, many cross over to Thailand

The fighting between Myanmar's military and anti-junta forces over the past two weeks is leaving thousands displaced and stranded and large groups of people have crossed the border to Thailand, reported local media.

Thousands of people in Myawaddy township in Myanmar's Kayin state have been displaced by the fighting and officials and relief groups said Wednesday, with more than one-third having crossed the border to Thailand, reported Radio Free Asia (RFA).

People started fleeing the region after December 15 when government troops engaged with members of the local pro-democracy People's Defense Force and the armed branch of the ethnic Karen National Union in Myawaddy's Lay Kay Kaw area, said RFA citing sources.

After the first engagement, over 16,000 residents of Lay Kay Kaw and the surrounding villages have fled to safety. Among those, nearly 6,000 people have crossed to Thailand's Tak province

Many of the people who have crossed into Thailand are sheltering at a cattle ranch near Mae Sot township's Mae Kot Kin village, RFA quoted Naw Say Say, the general secretary of the Women's League of Burma, as saying. The organisation helps refugees along the Thailand-Myanmar border.

Stressing that there are tens of thousands of displaced people from more than 10 villages on the Myanmar side, she said that they are moving from place to place. and it's hard to get the exact numbers.

Due to unavailability of the clean water, the refugee also suffered from a Cholera outbreak possibly from December 20, said rescue workers. However, the situation has improved since then.

A Thailand-based aid committee has said that they are attempting to locate a site for a permanent camp. But they are facing difficulties due to a large number of refugees who have crossed into Thailand.

Ye Min of the Thailand-based Aid Alliance Committee said that they have received over 5,000 people without any prior notice and they do not have enough space for everyone.

Expressing the difficult situation, Ye Min said that the new tents have been put up in the open field but the weather is extremely hot, especially at the night. Min also said that they should sleep on plastic sheets. The situation is very difficult, Min added.

With inputs from ANI

