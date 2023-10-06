Thousands evacuated as wildfire rips through Spanish island

Madrid, Oct 6 Around 3,000 people have been evacuated from their homes on the Spanish island of Tenerife due to a raging wildfire, the Canary Islands' regional government said.

Unseasonal hot weather plus strong winds has reignited a wildfire that originally began on August 15, reports Xinhua news agency.

The blaze has already burned around 12,273 hectares of land, in the worst wildfire ever to hit the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago located off the north-west coast of Africa.

Around 12,000 people have been forced to leave their homes in and around Santa Ursula and La Orotava in the north-east of the island.

The fire was brought under control by firefighters on September 11, but had not been fully extinguished.

Temperatures of over 30 degrees Celsius (well above average for October), coupled with strong winds in recent days, reignited the embers on Wednesday.

Subsequently, the government's Civil Protection Emergency Wildfire Plan declared a 'Level 2' emergency and ordered the evacuations late Thursday.

Around 120 firefighters are currently battling the flames, which have so far consumed a further 30 hectares of terrain.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor