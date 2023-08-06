Thousands of families marooned in Bangladesh’s Chittagong after continuous rain

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 6 : Following the continuous heavy rain for six days, thousands of families have been marooned in Bangladesh’s Chittagong, causing them immense difficulties, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The incessant rains led to an increase in waterlogging, and several parts of Chittagong have gone under knee-to-wait deep water since Thursday midnight.

Moreover, risky settlements have been relocated as the fear of loss of life increases due to landslides. Adding to that, it has further halted vehicular movement on many roads.

However, the district administration is conducting the drives and over 19 shelters have been opened for the people living in the hills. Whereas more than 250 families have already been moved to these shelters, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman said, "We are working to ensure that people do not die in the hills. The district administration team is working round the clock to make everyone aware. On Saturday night, I myself evacuated 250 families from the vulnerable hills to shelters. From dry food to every meal, arrangements have been made for them."

The Assistant Meteorologist has further warned about the possibility of landslides.

Ujjwal Kanti Nath, Assistant Meteorologist, Chittagong met office, said, "We recorded 218mm of rainfall in the 24 hours till 9 am on Sunday. There is a possibility of landslides. The matter has already been reported to the authorities. The rainfall is due to a low-pressure area. Rain is likely to continue for three more days till August 9."

Whereas, one of the local residents, Rakibul Hasan, said that thousands of people have been marooned for three days now.

"The residents of the colonies, in particular, are suffering due to waterlogging. Water has also entered the ground floor of most of the buildings. In the past, rain would lead to some waterlogging, but this time it has worsened. Because many roads here have been developed in the last few years. That's why the roads are elevated. However, the colonies and houses were not allowed to be raised that way. Now the residents here are suffering due to a little rain," Hasan added.

Furthermore, as the clay stoves are also submerged in many homes, the families have not been able to cook food for at least three days.

The low-income people residing in the colonies are the most affected by waterlogging, alleging that they have not received food assistance from the government yet, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Imdadul Haque Badshah, Chittagong metro Jubo Dal organizing secretary, said, "Thousands of families here have been marooned for three days in different areas including DC Road, Shantinagar, Rasulbagh, Bogabil in Baklia. Most of the houses have water on their beds. Clay stoves are submerged. On Saturday night, we distributed food to about 500 families."

He further said that this year's waterlogging has broken all previous records.

"A little rain led to waterlogging in the low-lying areas of Baklia in the city. This time, the waterlogging has broken all previous records. In the past, waterlogging was a concern after 300-400mm of rain, but now just 60-70mm exacerbates the issue."

Moreover, nearly 250 businesses have been severely affected in the city's Reazuddin Bazar.

Salah Uddin, a cloth trader at Reazuddin Bazar, said, “The waterlogging caused by this year's rain has caused a lot of damage to the market. At least 250 businesses were damaged, especially in Saturday's waterlogging. The water level in Riazuddin market has increased due to rain since Sunday morning. Various types of products, including clothes, have been damaged here. Many products were washed away by the current. It has caused a huge loss of money.”

