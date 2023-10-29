Thousands storm into aid depots in Gaza, 'worrying sign of civil order starting to break down': UNRWA

Gaza, Oct 29 Thousands of people in Gaza stormed into aid depots and took flour and other basic supplies, the UN relief agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

The relief agency said that it is a "worrying sign of civil order starting to break down", as people stormed several warehouses and distribution centres on Saturday afternoon.

The UNRWA has not clarified whether security will be tightened up at the other warehouses in Gaza, or are they are expecting extra supplies, BBC reported.

Till date, just over 80 lorries carrying humanitarian aid have been allowed into Gaza.

Fuel deliveries to Gaza are not allowed by Israel, saying it could be used for military purposes by Hamas, which it describes as a terrorist organisation - as do the UK, US and other powers.

