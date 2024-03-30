Three arrested for threatening Argentine footballer Angel Di Maria

Rosario [Argentina], March 30 : Three individuals were arrested in Argentina on Wednesday for issuing threats against Argentine footballer Angel Di Maria and his family, as confirmed by Minister of Security Patricia Bullrich, CNN reported.

Among the detained was an individual, who was previously under investigation for involvement in drug trafficking, who admitted to being part of a trio responsible for the menacing messages directed at Di Maria's family.

The distressing incident occurred on Monday, when Di Maria's family residence in Rosario, northeastern Argentina, was targeted by gunfire from a passing vehicle. Accompanying the gunfire was a written warning aimed at the World Cup champion, advising him against returning to his hometown team, according to CNN.

This alarming turn of events followed Di Maria's expressed desire to conclude his illustrious career with Rosario Central, where he initially launched his professional journey.

Expressing his concern over the threats, Di Maria remarked, "I have my family and what was happening affects me," in an interview with a sports broadcaster, underscoring the emotional toll of the situation.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the soccer luminary shared an image of the Rosario flag with a poignant plea for peace, encapsulated in the caption: "We ask for peace."

In solidarity, Rosario Central condemned the attack on March 25, emphasising in a statement, "We cannot let [someone] frighten footballers or attack them or their relatives."

Rosario, known for its precarious security environment, ranks among the most perilous cities in Argentina. Official figures from the government of Santa Fe province indicate a homicide rate of 22 per 100,000 residents in 2022, presenting a stark contrast to the 3.5 per 100,000 residents reported in New York City in 2018.

In response to escalating security concerns, the central government, in collaboration with the Santa Fe government, launched "Plan Bandera" ["Plan Flag"] earlier this year, aimed at combating "narcoterrorism" and enhancing safety measures.

"We're chasing the mafias, the drug [traffickers], and extortioners to bring safety to all Rosarinos and all Argentinians," asserted Bullrich in a statement shared on X, announcing the apprehensions, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor