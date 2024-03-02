Three arrested in connection with Bangladesh building fire

Dhaka, March 2 Three people have been arrested in connection with the Bangladesh building fire which claimed 46 lives.

The arrested were identified as two owners of an eatery called Chumuk and the manager of Kacchi Bhai restaurant, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Addressing media persons on Friday evening, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Additional Commissioner Kh Mahid Uddin said the fire broke out at a food shop on the ground floor of the building on Thursday.

He said a case will be filed over negligence in connection with the deaths in the fire incident.

Anyone from the victim's family can file a case if they want, he said.

When asked whether there was any negligence on the part of owners of the building, he said that legal action would be taken against guilty.

He asked everyone to conduct their activities in accordance with the 'Safety First' principle.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed grief over the loss of lives and property in the incident.

Dhaka Additional Deputy Commissioner AKM Hedayetul Islam said, "We have given assistance of Tk25 thousand to the deceased’s families who are not solvent."

Seventy people, including 42 in unconscious state, were rescued from the rooftop and different floors of the building.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor