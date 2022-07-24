Three dead, two injured in university campus shooting in Manila

Three people were killed and two others injured in a shooting incident Sunday afternoon on a university campus in Manila.The Metro Manila Development Authority confirmed that the shooting took place at 14:55 local time (0655 GMT) at the gate of Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City."A guard was killed," Xinhua reported, quoting Quezon City Police District Director Remus Medina as saying.

The shooter seized a car and attempted to escape, but was caught up by the police, and the National Bureau of Investigation agents were also dispatched to the field to investigate and extend assistance to the victims and school authorities," the Philippine National Police said.Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Alexander Gesmundo was supposed to attend the law school's graduation ceremony Sunday afternoon which ultimately got canceled after the shooting incident, reported Xinhua.The campus is "currently on lockdown," said the university.

Notably, Supreme Court spokesperson Brian Hosaka said, Chief Justice of the Philippines, Gesmundo was "in transit when the shooting happened and was advised to turn back."

( With inputs from ANI )

