Three Israeli soldiers killed in action in Gaza, toll rises to 167

Tel Aviv, Dec 28 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said that three of its soldiers were killed in Gaza fighting Hamas terrorists, taking the toll to 167.

The deceased soldiers were identified as Sgt. First Class (res.) Asaf Pinhas Tubul (22) of the 7th Armored Brigade’s 77th Battalion from Kiryat Motzki; Cpt. (res.) Neriya Zisk (24), a company commander in the 401st Armored Brigade’s 52nd Battalion from Masu’ot Yitzhak; and Major Dvir David Fima (32), the deputy commander of the 460th Armored Brigade’s 198th Battalion from Kfar Yona.

Tabul was killed in southern Gaza in a battle that seriously wounded another officer and soldier of the 77th Battalion.

Fima and Zisk lost their lives while fighting in central Gaza.

In the intense fight between Israel and Hamas in Gaza more than 20,000 Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed since the October 7 Hamas attack on Southern Israel. Hamas killed 1,200 people, injured more than 3,000 and kidnapped 240.

Those kidnapped also include foreigners.

Israel has vowed to eliminate and eradicate Hamas in Gaza and is leaving no stone unturned in its fight against Hamas.

