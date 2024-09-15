Three killed, 49 injured in train collision in Egypt

Cairo, Sep 15 At least three people were killed and 49 others injured in a two-train collision in Sharqiya Province north of the Egyptian capital Cairo, according to Egypt's Ministry of Health.

The health conditions of 44 injured individuals were stable, and were anticipated to be discharged from the hospitals in the coming hours, said the ministry in a statement on Saturday, noting that five other individuals with unstable conditions required further monitoring, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ministry said earlier that 39 ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident in Zagazig City of Sharqiya to evacuate the injured.

Meanwhile, Hazem al-Ashmouny, Governor of Sharqiya Province, told Egypt's local Extra News TV channel that all passengers were evacuated from the two trains, and efforts are underway to restore train traffic on the railway line.

Egypt's National Railway Authority said in a statement that a committee of railway specialists was formed to determine the technical causes that led to the accident.

