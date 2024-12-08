Three powerful explosions rock Syrian capital

Damascus, Dec 8 Three explosions were heard in Syria's capital Damascus on Sunday, in what are believed to be Israeli airstrikes targeting abandoned military bases, according to local media reports.

The explosions, rocking the Mazzeh neighbourhood of the city, are part of a series of strikes that took place across Syria.

Voice of the Capital, a local monitoring group, reported simultaneous strikes targeting areas in the countryside of Daraa and Sweida provinces, with the extent of the damage and potential casualties remaining unclear, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mazzeh is home to air defence batteries and a military airport, a critical facility for the Syrian military near the capital. The air base was targeted in previous Israeli strikes aimed at Iranian-linked facilities or weapons transfers.

These incidents come as Syrian opposition fighters seized Damascus earlier on Sunday, declaring the end of President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

