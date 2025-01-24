Tibetan delegation in Denmark highlights China's repressive policies during advocacy visit

Copenhagen [Denmark], January 24 : A delegation from the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, including members Geshe Monlam Tharchin, Namgyal Dolkar Lhagyari, and Konchok Yangphel, began their advocacy tour in Denmark with a meeting at the Danish Parliament, Folketinget, reaffirming resistance to China's repressive policies, Central Tibetan Administration announced in a statement.

They were warmly received by Sascha Faxe MP, the foreign affairs spokesperson for the Atlantic and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, according to the statement.

During the meeting, MP Faxe highlighted Denmark's democratic traditions while reiterating her commitment to defending human rights and opposing China's growing influence. In response, Namgyal Dolkar Lhagyari delivered an in-depth presentation on the severe impact of China's policies in Tibet.

She described the systematic efforts to erase Tibet's unique language, culture, and identity through the forced assimilation of Tibetan children in state-run boarding schools. She also raised concerns about the environmental devastation caused by China's construction of mega dams and the exploitation of Tibet's natural resources, which threaten the livelihoods of millions of Tibetans who depend on the plateau's delicate ecosystem, Central Tibetan Administration reported.

The delegation called on MP Faxe and the Danish Parliament to translate their moral support for Tibet into concrete actions, urging stronger international advocacy for the Tibetan cause. In response, Faxe praised the leadership of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, noting that his promotion of democracy within the Tibetan exile community serves as a powerful example for the world.

The delegation also held discussions with Mathias Parsbaek, Director, and Marlene Croydon Harittso, Senior Advisor at the Danish Institute of Parties and Democracy, exploring opportunities to highlight Tibet's democratic model on the global stage. The Tibetan delegation's visit will continue with further meetings aimed at increasing international awareness of the ongoing struggles faced by Tibetans under Chinese rule.

The Tibetan delegation's visit to Denmark underscores ongoing efforts to raise global awareness of China's repressive policies in Tibet, seeking stronger international support for Tibet's rights and democratic aspirations.

