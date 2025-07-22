Tibetan Environmental Activist Tsongon Tsering released after 8 months, faces harsh restrictions amid ongoing crackdown

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] July 22 : Tibetan environmental rights advocate Tsongon Tsering was freed from prison on July 8, 2025, after spending more than eight months in detention in Ngaba (Ch: Aba) Prefecture, Sichuan Province. His early release, occurring before serving his full sentence, reportedly came with strict terms that significantly restrict his fundamental freedoms, according to a report by the Tibetan Center for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD).

Tsering, a 29-year-old from Kakhog (Ch: Hongyuan) County in Ngaba (Ch: Aba) Prefecture, Sichuan Province, had been arrested in October 2024 for posting a five-minute video on his Kuaishou social media account, where he filed a real-name complaint against mining activities undertaken by the Anhui Xianhe Construction Engineering Company. This company was alleged to be involved in resource extraction while masquerading as road-building efforts. His peaceful protest led to an eight-month prison term imposed by the Kyungchu County People's Court, which was subsequently extended by another eight months after he reportedly declined to admit guilt. Authorities charged him with the vaguely defined offence of "disrupting social order," a term frequently used by Chinese officials to suppress dissent, as reported by TCHRD.

Upon his return home after being released, a large group of supporters gathered to welcome him. His release occurred during a period of increased security in Tibet, particularly in July, which is a time of heightened sensitivity due to the birthday of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Although local officials attempted to disperse the crowd, no arrests were recorded, likely due to the unexpectedly large turnout. Despite his release, Tsering now faces extensive restrictions. He is banned from making any public or private statements deemed "harmful to the government" and from participating in or organising any group activities, including informal meetings, as stated by TCHRD.

In January 2025, three United Nations Special Rapporteurs sent a seven-page joint letter to the Chinese government, expressing serious concerns about Tsering's arrest, detention, and the broader context of repression surrounding the incident. The experts, including the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders, the Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression, and the Special Rapporteur on the human right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment, noted that Tsering's case illustrates a troubling trend in which Tibetan environmental advocates face arbitrary detention, surveillance, intimidation, and retaliation for non-violently voicing concerns about extractive activities on Tibetan territory. The communication challenged the Chinese government on the legal grounds for the charges, pointed out the lack of due process, and underscored the chilling effect on civic space for Tibetan communities.

Chinese officials have long used vaguely defined legal provisions to target Tibetans who advocate for environmental sustainability, cultural conservation, and religious rights. The ongoing harassment and surveillance of Tsongon Tsering highlights a broader campaign to suppress peaceful activism and maintain control over Tibetan resources and lands, as cited by TCHRD.

TCHRD calls on the Chinese government to swiftly remove all restrictions placed on Tsongon Tsering, ensure he receives adequate medical care, and uphold his rights to free expression and peaceful assembly as stipulated by international human rights law. The ongoing repression of those advocating for environmental protection must end, and the Chinese officials responsible for violating their rights should be held accountable.

