Tibetan government-in-exile celebrates India's 74th Republic Day

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) of the Tibetan government-in-exile held an official ceremony on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day on Thursday.

Several Tibetan ministers and members of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile also marked their presence during the celebrations.

Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering, unfurled the Indian national flag at the headquarters of the Tibetan government-in-exile in Dharamshala here.

He expressed deep gratitude and respect to the people and government of India.

"On this day all the senior leaders of the Central Tibet Administration of all the three pillars of democracy and all the senior staff attended this function and through this function, we celebrate and enjoy with the government and people of India to whom we owe a great deal," CTA President Penpa Tsering told ANI.

He said that the Tibetans in exile residing in India, celebrate two official events with the government of India and the people of India - Independence Day and Republic Day.

"If it were not for the government and people of India, we would not be where we are today," Tsering said.

"We really have no words as to how to thank the land of gurus as we consider India. To mark this day, the 74th Republic Day is very significant in Indian history," he said.

India celebrated its 74th Republic Day on Thursday in which the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest at the Republic Day Parade.

During his visit from January 24-27, President El-Sisi attended India's 74th Republic Day parade as the chief guest. He was the first Egyptian leader to have been invited to the Republic Day parade.

During the Republic Day parade, a military contingent of the Egyptian Army marched towards the saluting dais on the Kartavya Path for the first time.

( With inputs from ANI )

