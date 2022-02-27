Tibetan government-in-exile minister meets US special coordinator

The exile Tibetan government's minister for Information and International Relations Kalon Norzin Dolma on Thursday met the US special coordinator for Tibetan issues Uzra Zeya in Washington.

This was Dolma's first official visit abroad after taking oath in November 2021, and the first in-person meeting of a leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) with Special Coordinator Zeya.

"The visit is to lay the groundwork for future engagements between the US Administration and CTA in resolving the Tibet issue," stated the official website of the CTA.

"Kalon briefed about the current CTA administration's firm commitment to the middle way approach and the proactive ways it is taking to resolve the Tibetan issue," it further said.

Earlier, Zeya had convened a meeting with the representative of the Dalai Lama and CTA to North America Namgyal Choedup in December 2021 after being designated as the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues.

( With inputs from ANI )

