Tibetans stage protest in Austria against Chinese atrocities

Tibetan diaspora in Austria has protested against China over the human rights violations and atrocities faced by the religious and ethnic minorities including Tibetans, Uyghurs, and Hongkongers.

A group of 50-60 Tibetan carrying flags and posters has criticized the Chinese Communist Party in front of the Chinese embassy of Vienna on Tibetan 63rd Uprising Day.

Demonstrators started a march from the Chinese embassy to the Stephansplatz and raised concern over the human rights violations by Beijing.

During the protest, they also raised the issue of a Tibetan named Choedon who was detained by Chinese authorities on February 13 for teaching the Tibetan language to children.

The diaspora also mourned for musician Tsewang Norbu who did self-immolation in Tibet and blamed the Chinese communist party for it.

They also demand the human rights organization and UN To safeguard the rights of Tibetan and look into the situation in Tibet and said that "Tibet is and will never be part of China."

Meanwhile, at the end of the programme, they enacted a role play where CCP is doing atrocities to Tibetan and other religious minorities.

Tibetan Uprising Day is observed every year on March 10. Chinese forces eventually crushed the uprising and forced the Dalai Lama into exile in India, where he remains to this day.

( With inputs from ANI )

