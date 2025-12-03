Tibetans urge UK to block China's 'spy embassy' plan

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 3 : As Britain nears a crucial decision on December 10 regarding the proposed construction of China's new embassy complex in London, the Youth Coordinator of the Tibetan Community in Britain Council has sounded an urgent alarm, warning that the project poses a serious threat to Tibetans and other dissident groups living in the UK, as reported by Phayul.

According to Phayul, in a video statement shared on the Tibetan Community in Britain's official social media platform, the Youth Coordinator called for collective action to stop the embassy plan and announced two protests on December 6 and 10 under the slogan "Revoke Chinese Embassy Plan".

The demonstrations, to be held at Royal Mint Court, the planned site of the embassy, aim to unite Tibetans, Hong Kongers, Uyghurs, Southern Mongolians, Taiwanese, and Chinese dissidents in a show of solidarity against China's expanding influence.

The coordinator urged Tibetans in Britain and allied communities to act immediately, stressing that the government's final verdict was imminent.

Citing reports that MI5 had advised Housing Minister Steve Reed that the new facility "poses no threat", the Tibetan youth leader rejected this claim, asserting that such conclusions ignore the real dangers faced by those targeted by the Chinese state.

"Tibetans of any age know that this new mega embassy is a danger to our digital safety and even our freedom to walk the streets," the message stated, adding that the sight of a large Chinese flag in central London would evoke fear among exiles.

The coordinator also encouraged supporters to write to their Members of Parliament, sign the petition launched by Free Tibet, and engage with campaign materials online.

"Political pressure is important," the coordinator said, "but these two weeks matter more than any other," as highlighted by Phayul.

Tibetan advocacy organisations such as Free Tibet, the Tibet Society, and the International Tibet Network have held ongoing protests since the embassy plan was first proposed.

Activists argue that the compound, expected to be one of China's largest diplomatic sites in Europe, would function as a hub for surveillance and intimidation of exiled communities.

The UK government's ruling, delayed for months amid security and political debate, will determine whether the controversial project proceeds, as reported by Phayul.

