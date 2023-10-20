Tiger Shroff seeks blessings at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple

Mumbai, Oct 20 Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff, whose new film ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' debuted in theatres, visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai's Dadar area on Friday.

The actor was seen donning an ivory coloured floral print kurta.

He also offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and sought blessings on the release day.

Meanwhile, ‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’, which also stars veteran megastar Amitabh Bachchan, reunites Tiger with his ‘Heropanti’ actress Kriti Sanon, who was recently feted with the National Film Award for Best Actress, after nine years.

‘Ganapath: A Hero Is Born’ is a sci-fi film set in a dystopian future, and has finally been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born' is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

As for Kriti, she shared her Best Actress National Film Award with Alia Bhatt.

While Kriti was honoured for her work in the streaming film ‘Mimi’, Alia was honoured for her work in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor