"Time has come for a new normal against terrorism": Shashi Tharoor

Georgetown [Guyana], May 26 : The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor arrived in Georgetown, Guyana, where it was received with great fervour and enthusiasm by the members of the Indian diaspora. Upon arrival, Tharoor congratulated the people of Guyana in advance for their Independence day celebrations, and shared the purpose of the visit of the all-party delegation.

Addressing the diaspora, Tharoor said that the delegation was in transit in New York City where it paid tributes at the 9/11 Memorial. He underlined that the visit to the Memorial showed India's solidarity with victims of terrorism in that city. "I think this is something that unites many of us from around the world."

Speaking about the interactions which will take place in Guyana, Tharoor mentioned, "We are having meetings with the Prime Minister, the Vice President, other ministers, Foreign Minister. We're also hoping to see some MPs".

Tharoor highlighted in his remarks, "Our message is very clear. We have to stand against terrorism wherever it comes. We have to not only bring the evil killers to justice, but we must also seriously challenge those who are financing them, training them, equipping them, directing them to do their evil."

Noting that India has been suffering from terrorism for four decades, he said that India has reached a point of "resolved determination" against terrorism.

"We will never let anybody believe they can just walk across the border and kill our civilians or kill anybody in our country and get away with impunity... We feel we have to actually show them there is a price to be paid. That is the message that the government of India is sending and that all of us are echoing, which is that for us the time has come for a new normal against terrorism."

Tharoor in his remarks, urged the diaspora for their support. He said, "We are seeking all of you to join us in expressing support, in strength, in resolve, and in response to this kind of action if it happens again in the future. So this is the purpose of our trip. We are looking forward to joining the celebrations on your fifty-ninth Independence Day, and I thank you all very much for joining us today".

The all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor will project India's national consensus and firm stance on combating terrorism in all its forms. They will carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism to the global community during their outreach.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

