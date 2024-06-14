Time to collectively build a ‘Green Era', PM Modi tells G7 leaders

Apulia (Italy), June 14 Emphasising collective efforts to create a 'Green Era’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India’s approach in the field of energy is based on four principles -- availability, accessibility, affordability, and acceptability.

PM Modi highlighted India's commitment to green energy and sustainability at the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit underway in Italy.

"India is the first country to fulfil all the commitments taken under COP before time. We are making every effort to fulfil our commitment to achieve the target of Net Zero by 2070. Together we should try to make the coming time a Green Era,” the Prime Minister told the world leaders.

For this, India has started Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) -- a global mass movement to nudge individual and community action to protect and preserve the environment.

“Moving forward on this mission, on June 5 (World Environment Day), I launched a campaign -- ‘Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam' (One tree for every mother),” the Prime Minister added.

On Global South, PM Modi said it is India’s responsibility to put the priorities and concerns of the countries of the Global South on the world stage.

“In these efforts, we have given high priority to Africa. We are proud that under India's presidency, the G-20 made the African Union a permanent member,” said PM Modi.

“India has been contributing to the economic and social development, stability and security of all the countries of Africa, and will continue to do so," he added.

