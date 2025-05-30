"Time to stand shoulder to shoulder": Former Danish Ambassador praises India's all-party delegation's efforts

Copenhagen [Denmark], May 30 : Freddy Svane, former Danish Ambassador to India, on Friday lauded the all-party delegation's initiative to raise awareness about terrorism globally. He appreciated their efforts to convey the message that terror must be fought collectively.

Svane expressed support for India's stance against Pakistan, emphasising the need for collective action against terrorism, saying "Pakistan has to be called out for atrocities."

Speaking to ANI, Svane said, "We have this all-party delegation visiting Denmark is just really securing that we not only are listening but we also talk and we have a dialogue, and now it's time for us to stand shoulder to shoulder to take action."

"Pakistan has to be called out for atrocties and Pakistan has to be brought to justice. So, the rope is very short, and be afraid if you don't follow what India has told you," he added.

Further, the former envoy strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, describing it as "inhuman" and stating that it "should not be allowed."

Svane said, "I saw a lot of the videos and this kind of thing where you are checking what is your faith and then you are either being killed if you have the in their view, a different and wrong faith or you survived. That's so inhuman and should not be allowed."

Svane also praised India's response to the attack, stating, "I also praised in Danish media, the resolute actions by India...really said to the instigators and Pakistan - stop this, if not, then you will face even stronger consequences. So, all my praises for a resolute and very action-driven response to terror."

He also praised India's efforts to combat terrorism, highlighting the importance of global cooperation. Svane said, "I think it was really outstanding to have this interaction with the all-party delegation coming to all the countries in Europe and across the world, willing to explain that terror has to come to an end; we have to fight it, we have to stand shoulder to shoulder."

Svane emphasized that terrorism cannot coexist with trade and diplomacy, stressing the need for nations to stand together against this threat. He commended the Indian government and Prime Minister Modi for taking the initiative to engage with global leaders on this critical issue.

"You can't have blood and water together, you can't have trade and terror together, and therefore, we need to stand up. I am really happy to see that the Government of India and PM Modi took this initiative to convey the message to all of our Speakers," he added.

Meanwhile, Former Danish Minister Manu Sareen also spoke to ANI, expressing solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism. Sareen said, "India is not standing alone against terrorism. We all stand beside India. We will help each other."

Sareen emphasised the importance of raising awareness about terrorism, and affirmed, "I have a family in India... They have been telling me what happens in India. They have told me about the terror attacks, and so many people have died in terror attacks, and nobody knows that in Denmark... Awareness regarding this is very important, and it starts today."

Further, Sareen emphasised the importance of raising awareness about the situation between India and Pakistan, particularly regarding terrorism. Sareen said, "The most important thing is the awareness about what's happening between India and Pakistan... If you want to change the narrative and understand from the European perspective, you should know what is happening. It's a very important delegation."

Regarding Operation Sindoor, Sareen stated, "India had to do what India had to do... The terror attack was so cruel... And I like what the delegation said: enough is enough. They are starting an awareness campaign about what really happened. Because we've read something in the newspapers, but having it from the delegation is very important."

Former Danish MP Niels Ahlmann-Ohlsen welcomed a strong delegation from the Indian parliament, expressing solidarity with India against terrorism. Ahlmann-Ohlsen said, "It is a big day for democracy in Denmark that our democratic big brother... India comes forward. It's the first time we have seen such a strong delegation from your parliament coming over, expressing your concerns about these horrible terrorist attacks... It binds us together."

Ohlsen emphasised the need for like-minded countries to stand together against terrorism, stating, "If somebody cruelly attacks your house, we have to respond. And this is what some of these terrorist groups have never understood, that it has a price... People who try to undermine democracy should pay the price."

He also highlighted the importance of democracies fighting back against terrorism, saying, "We have to fight back together. We are really grateful that we have like-minded friends in India."

Further, Ohlsen emphasised the importance of close cooperation between Denmark and India in combating terrorism. Ahlmann-Ohlsen said, "It is important that our intelligence services work closely together, that we exchange vital information whenever we see something going to happen in our respective backyards."

He highlighted the significance of intelligence sharing in today's fast-paced world, stating, "That's a very important thing because these days, things go very fast on social media. But intelligence services can go even faster... We can work so closely with India in that area. That will also dampen down the enthusiasm among terrorists. I'm very sure of that..."

Currently, the all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, is in Denmark.

Earlier in the day, the delegation held a series of high-level engagements in Denmark on Friday, receiving strong expressions of solidarity in the global fight against terrorism and deepening bilateral relations.

During the visit, the delegation met with top Danish leaders, including Christian Friis Bach, Chairperson of the Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, and MP Trine Pertou Mach. Friis Bach expressed heartfelt condolences over recent terror incidents and affirmed Denmark's unwavering support for India.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government has formed seven multi-party delegations to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism and India's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Seven all-party delegations are taking part in various outreach programmes in their countries they are assigned to.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in France, the UK, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The seven group of delegations will visit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Algeria, the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, Denmark, Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Singapore, the UAE, Liberia, Congo, Sierra Leone, the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, Colombia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, Russia, Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

