Timothee Chalamet comes under fire over 'vile' Hamas joke

Los Angeles, Nov 13 Actor Timothee Chalamet and 'Saturday Night Live' sparked outrage after making a joke about Hamas, which was hosted by the actor.

Internet users put the 'Wonka' actor and the comedy show on blast over the jokes,which many dubbed "insensitive" and "vile."

The said skit saw Timothee Chalamet an aspiring musician named Frank who was about to end his own life by jumping off a building. Three passersby, a comedy group named Please Don't Destroy, tried to stop Frank, saying that they would support him and his music on social media, reports aceshowbiz.com.

However, they changed their mind after learning that Frank's band was called 'Hamas', which is also the name of a Palestinian militant group.

One of them told Timothee: "Dude, I'm not sharing a song by Hamas on Instagram!"

Despite the effort, Frank ended up jumping off the building. Before the video ended, one of the comedy group members peeked through the window as an ambulance siren was heard before another member suggested they went back to work like nothing happened.

Upon watching the skit, Internet users immediately slammed Chalamet and the show.

"Most of the jokes on SNL are already pathetically unfunny but this one was the worst of them all. Not only was it just incredibly distasteful, it is something that affects children. Children are being slaughtered and you are joking about it," someone wrote on X.

"Almost 12k people died in 34 days, and a genocide is happening now in Palestine by zionists and somehow SNL and Timothee Chalamet thinks making jokes about Hamas and what is happening is ok and using suicide as a joke. How they agree to do this, everything is wrong in this video," someone added.

Some others criticised the 'Dune: Part Two' actor, who hasn't spoken out about the Palestine-Israel conflict only to make fun of the situation.

