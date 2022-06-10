TN appoints committee to study impact of online gaming

Chennai, June 10 The Tamil Nadu government has appointed a committee headed by Madras High Court Justice (Retired) K. Chandru to study the impact of the advertisements of online gaming companies on the public, including financial losses and subsequent suicides.

The decision to appoint a committee was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday.

According to the state government, the committee will submit its report in two weeks.

The other members of the committee are IIT technology expert Shankaraman, founder of SNEHA and psychologist Lakshmi Vijayakumar and Additional Director General of Police Vinit Dev Wankhede.

The state government also said several people attracted by the online gaming have lost their money and have committed suicide after running up huge debt.

Leading political parties like AIADMK and PMK have demanded the DMK government to enact a law banning online gaming and termed it as online gambling.

The erstwhile AIADMK government had brought a law banning the online gaming but the Madras High Court struck that down.

