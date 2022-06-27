TN's 5 new SIDCO industrial estates to generate 22K jobs

Chennai, June 27 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday unveiled five SIDCO industrial estates in the state. These five parks that are coming up in Chengalpattu, Namakkal, Pudukottai, Salem, and Tiruvannamalai districts will be generating direct employment to 7,200 youngsters and will provide indirect employment to 15,000 people.

The total cost of investment is Rs 171.24 crore.

A 67.69 acre estate has been set up at Alathur near Thiruporur taluk of Chengalpattu district with the potential to provide employment to 2,000 persons and indirect employment to over 4,000 persons.

Another 57.18 acre estate is being established at Periyakolpadi in Chengam taluk of Tiruvannamalai district to generate employment to 1,800 persons and indirect employment to 4,000 persons.

A 56.81 acre estate at Periyaseeragapadi in Salem district aims at generating direct employment to 1000 persons and indirect employment to 2000 persons. A 36.80 acre estate at Rasampalayam in Namakkal district is expected to provide jobs to 1200 persons directly and 2500 persons indirectly.

The Alangudi estate of the SIDCO at Viramalai in Pudukottai district could generate direct employment to 1200 persons and indirect employment to 2500 persons.

The Chief Minister also unveiled a new building in the Integrated Textile Park at Thandarai constructed at a cost of Rs 2.22 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor