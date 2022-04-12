To celebrate 75 yrs of Independence, India donates 50 computers to largest school in Madagascar

To celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of India's Independence, the Indian government donated 50 computers to Lycee Moderne Ampefiloha, Madagascar's largest school.

Minister of National Education in Madagascar Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala and Ambassador Abhay Kumar at the Indian Embassy here inaugurated a computer lab at the largest high school in Madagascar equipped with 50 computers donated by the Government of India.

Taking to Twitter, the Embassy wrote, "H.E. Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala, Hon'ble Minister of National Education of Madagascar and Ambassador Abhay Kumar inaugurated a Computer Lab at the largest high school in Madagascar. The lab is equipped with 50 computers donated by Govt of India."

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is a flagship initiative of the central and state governments, which has been launched to commemorate 75 years of India's independence. The objective of this programme is to recreate and renew the patriotic fervour of the independence movement, to recall the contribution of the freedom fighters and to create a vision for India in 2047.

On the 91st anniversary of Dandi March on March 12, 2021, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was launched seventy-five weeks ahead of the 75th Independence Day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

( With inputs from ANI )

