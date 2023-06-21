"Today's celebration very special as PM Modi will lead us in doing Yoga": India's Permanent envoy to UN Ruchira Kamboj

New York [US], June 21 : United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Korosi, along with India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj and Mayor of New York City Eric Adams, greeted and addressed an event on the 9th edition of International Day of Yoga, welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived to lead a special Yoga session at the UN headquarters.

Kamboj said, "Today's celebration is, indeed, very special as PM Modi will lead us in doing yoga here. It is under his leadership that June 21 was declared #InternationalYogaDay. It is only fitting that the inspiration behind the idea is with us today in the scenic multicultural setting of the UN."

UNGA President Korosi weighed in on the importance of Yoga, saying, "Yoga changes our physical performance but it can spark in us different mental and intellectual performance. I have been an admirer of Yoga. Our world needs balance and self-control. Yoga is one of the means of achieving this."

New York Mayor Eric Adams also expressed his pride at being a part of the event, saying, "This International Yoga Day is a call for us to stand up for humankind across the globe and all living being. I am proud to be here and I am proud to represent this city symbolically. International Yoga Day is an international call that we will be a leader here in New York City as you are a leader in your own environments..."

Earlier, on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi arrived at the lawns of the UN headquarters to lead the special Yoga session.

Upon his arrival, PM Modi laid floral tributes at the recently-installed bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the UN headquarters.

UNGA President Korosi and New York Mayor Eric Adams also took part in the Yoga session.

Also participating in the event was digital evangelist Vala Afshar, award-winning storyteller Jay Shetty, Indian chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna and Grammy-winning musician Ricky Kej.

The event was also attended by personalities and influencers from all walks of life, including diplomats, officials, academicians, health professionals, technocrats, industry leaders, media personalities, artistes, spiritual leaders and Yoga practitioners.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor