"Together we are very strong," Israel national who works in India and fought in the Gaza war says

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Maayan Mulla an Israeli national who works in India and fought in the Gaza war, said that Hamas had legitimised terror during its attacks on October 7 last year. Mulla said he hoped that India-Israel relationship will become stronger.

"My only hope is that this type of relationship will stay in between Israel and India for good and just will become better. I could hear also from the field the people talking about the level of support India gives to Israel during the war from October 7 till today. Together as two nations, India and Israel have a population of 1.5 billion... Together we are very strong," he said.

Speaking about the present situation in Gaza, Mulla said that the situation can only be solved through diplomacy.

"The situation in Gaza is not good, because we still have 101 hostages there in Gaza. They are civilians...That is the worst thing ever...I think the only way to stop this situation in the south and the north is through a diplomatic way and not by power and sending military over and over again," he said.

Mulla said that Hamas legitimized the works of a terror group. He said that no Prime Minister or leader of a country would allow a terror group to hold its citizens as hostages.

"The main problem is that what Hamas has done is a legitimation to any small and medium terror organization to wake up... and to do something like that. Then I am asking all those politicians and all the leaders, where are you today? Why are you not coming and standing in front of Hamas saying... the embargo will be on you... Hezbollah is a secondary organization. The fact of the matter that they are at the government, that's a big question. And tell me one country, one prime minister that will agree that his civilians will [be] kick out of their house because of massive attack of Hezbollah or Hamas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor