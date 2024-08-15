“Together We Will Achieve Great Things”: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Congratulates India on Its 78th Independence Day (See Post)

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni congratulated India on its 78th Independence Day and highlighted the strengthening relationship between the two countries. In a social media post, Meloni shared a photo of herself with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and noted the growing strategic partnership between Italy and India.

In occasione del 78° Giorno dell'Indipendenza, desidero esprimere i miei più sinceri auguri al popolo indiano, e in particolare ai molti indiani che seguono questa pagina. Italia e India condividono un legame sempre più forte, e sono certa che insieme raggiungeremo grandi… pic.twitter.com/DG8Ujo03Co — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) August 15, 2024

“On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, I would like to express my heartfelt wishes to the people of India, and especially to the many Indians who follow this page. Italy and India share an ever-stronger bond, and I am confident that together we will achieve great things. Our strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future,” Meloni wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolour and addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi to mark India’s 78th Independence Day. Modi first paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before participating in the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. This ceremony marks Modi's 11th consecutive Independence Day address as Prime Minister.