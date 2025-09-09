Tokyo hosts World Sushi Cup Japan for International chefs

Tokyo [Japan], September 9 : The 13th World Sushi Cup Japan was held in Tokyo, with the goal of selecting the top foreign sushi chef in the world.

Following global preliminary competitions and nominations, 30 foreign sushi chefs from 21 countries and regions took part in the event.

For the final "Creative Sushi" competition, 15 outstanding chefs were invited to showcase their skills.

Go Watanabe, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Japan, said, "This is an opportunity for participating sushi chefs to experience authentic sushi preparation using Japanese rice and water. I hope that after returning to their countries, they will be able to recreate genuine Japanese sushi. I also hope that they will make greater use of Japanese rice and seafood in their cooking."

In this Creative Sushi competition, the key focus is on demonstrating proper sushi-making skills along with originality and creativity.

Throughout the long history of the 'Sushi Cup,' numerous lectures have been conducted by Japanese experts worldwide to promote correct techniques in handling raw fish and preparing sushi rice.

A Chef from Brazil said, "About the beauty of Japan, Mount Fuji, the flowers, the diversity, and anything."

Another Chef from Romania, "Master, a great sushi chef from Japan, who opened the first restaurant in Romania. So I bring the plates back to Japan, and I try to make some traditional Japanese arrangements."

The top title was awarded to Airis Zapasnikas from Lithuania.

Airis Zapasnikas, Chef from Lithuania, "Most importantly, you know, it's nice to meet a lot of good chefs, you know, and people like judges, you know, it's very inspiring. And, yeah, I'm speechless. Really. Thank you so much, everyone."

Not only the winner but also the participating foreign chefs will serve as Sushi Ambassadors in their respective countries. Their activities will help promote the spread of traditional sushi culture and increase the demand for raw fish and sushi ingredients.

