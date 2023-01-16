Tokyo metropolitan government skillfully controls, manages water supply

This is the story of how the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is working towards water management. The length of this conduit is 27,000 kilometres.

Authorities have changed the material of the water pipe to the ductile pipe which has reduced the leakage to 3 per cent. From the source of water supply to its flow, everything is managed efficiently by the department.

The requirement for water supply changes from time to time and the Tokyo Met. Department tries to maintain a stable tap water supply for 24 hours. They also monitor water leakage problems and are quick to respond to them.

Climate change has affected countries all over the world and Tokyo Met. Department is quick to respond to any kind of climate crisis in the city.

Tokyo city often gets hit by typhoons or heavy rainfall. To prevent any accidents and to protect 14 million citizens the Tokyo Met. Works hard towards the maintenance of river water and drainage systems.

It also has developed an underground pond in the middle of Tokyo which aims to gather flood water. In December 2022, at 27 positions of 12 rivers, water adjusting ponds were developed.

These include a tunnel-type huge pond with a diameter of 12.5 meters and is available for storing water upto 54 cubic meters. The Tokyo Metropolitan Staff also observes rainfall and water levels in the river. They dispatch the collected information and images captured by the observing camera on YouTube simultaneously.

The department also discloses how different areas might have suffered due to flood or heavy rain and works on quick evacuation.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Often has trainees from foreign countries who, after undergoing training, go to other countries to offer their expertise.

This exchange also aims skillfully cooperate with other nations about the maintenance of water and sewage service, prevention of water leaking and flood management.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Is cooperating with other global cities and is working hand-in-hand to establish a sustainable society.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor