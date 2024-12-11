Tokyo to Introduce Four-Day Work-Week to Address Declining Fertility Rates

Tokyo is considering a shift to a four-day work-week as part of efforts to address declining fertility rates in Japan. The move aims to improve work-life balance, making it easier for couples to raise families and contribute to the nation’s population growth. This initiative is seen as a response to the challenges posed by Japan’s current work culture, where long working hours are a significant barrier for many employees to start a family.

Tokyo officials believe that such changes would positively impact Japan’s population figures, which have been declining in major urban areas.

During a speech at the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly’s regular session, Governor Yuriko Koike highlighted the need for more adaptable work environments. "We will continue to review work styles flexibly to ensure that women do not have to sacrifice their careers due to life events such as childbirth or child-rearing,” Koike said, as reported by the Japan Times. Koike said that empowering women is crucial for the future of Japanese society. She pointed out that addressing gender inequalities in the workplace is a necessary step to create a society where both men and women can thrive.

As part of the reform, the Tokyo government will introduce a “child care partial leave” system. This system allows employees to reduce their working hours by up to two hours each day. Tokyo’s existing flextime system will also be revised. The changes will enable employees to take three days off each week, rather than the previous system where they only got an additional day off every four weeks.

Japan’s economy relies heavily on a strong workforce, with much of its GDP depending on employees who often work long hours. This demanding work culture has led many couples to postpone or even abandon having children, despite being married for years. Experts believe that work-style reforms are essential to address the population issue nationwide. Tokyo’s proposed changes are seen as a starting point, with further initiatives likely to be implemented across the country to ensure sustainable work-life solutions.

According to reports, Miyagi Prefecture also announced plans to introduce a four-day work-week for all government employees by fiscal 2026. Initially, the policy would be available to employees with caregiving and child care responsibilities. It would provide a three-day weekend with approval from their supervisors. This initiative is seen as a significant regional shift in work culture within the Tohoku area.

Belgium, Iceland, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and Spain are some countries that have implemented or tested such reforms. In Belgium, legislation allows a four-day, 10-hour work-week with no pay reduction. Iceland’s trials between 2015 and 2019 showed a 90% adoption rate of shorter work-weeks without a loss in productivity. The UAE introduced a four-day work-week for government employees in 2023, covering most of the public sector workforce. In the Netherlands, a cultural emphasis on part-time work and flexibility means many employees already work four days a week. Spain’s government-backed trial with 200 companies aims to explore how reduced working hours impact productivity and employee satisfaction.