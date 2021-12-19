Toll from Typhoon Rai in Philippines exceeds 30

The number of those killed by Typhoon Rai, locally dubbed Odette, in the Philippines rose from 19 to 31 on Saturday, national media reported.

On Friday, the typhoon lashed the Visayas and Mindanao areas.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Timbal told the CNN Philippines that only four fatalities out of the reported 31 have been confirmed. In addition, three have been injured and one is missing.

The NDRRMC said that over 332,000 people have been evacuated in the Visayas and Caraga regions.

The damage of Rai to the road infrastructure in the affected regions is provisionally estimated at over $3.5 million. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor