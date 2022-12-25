Toll in South Africa gas explosion rises to 15

Johannesburg, Dec 25 The death toll from a gas explosion incident in South Africa's Boksburg has increased to 15, Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said on Sunday.

On Saturday, a truck carrying gas got stuck under a low-lying bridge in Boksburg in Gauteng Province, resulting in fire and explosion which burned the nearby infrastructure.

A total of 24 patients and 13 staff members at the Tambo Memorial Hospital, which is 100 around meters from the site of the incident, were injured, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Sadly, among the injured staff members, a driver and two nurses have passed away," Phaahla said.

The explosion also caused structural damage to the hospital.

A report about the damages and what needs to be done will be released next week, Phaahla said.

