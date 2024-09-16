Tomiko Itooka: Japan's Woman Named World's Oldest Living Person, Climbed Mount Ontake in Her 70s

Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka was named the world's oldest living person by the Guinness World Records. Itooka received the title after reaching 116 years after the recent passing of Maria Branyas Morera, a 117-year-old from Spain. Tomiko was born on May 23, 1908, in Osaka and currently resides in a nursing home in Ashiya, Hyogo Prefecture.

Tomiko's life has been marked by remarkable achievements and an enduring passion for physical activity. Guinness representatives visited Tomiko at her nursing home in Ashiya, Hyōgo Prefecture, where she has lived for the past five years. During the visit, they presented her with an official certificate confirming her status as the oldest living person.

Dressed in her favorite color, green, Tomiko held hands with Kaoru Ishikawa, a representative from Guinness, who read the certificate aloud to her. In response, she expressed her gratitude by saying “arigato gozaimasu” (thank you very much).

Accompanying Tomiko was her second-born son, Hiroshi Kai, who shared his surprise at his mother achieving this remarkable milestone. He reminisced about fond memories of visiting temples together and noted that Tomiko had always enjoyed hiking independently, even climbing mountains and walking to the seaside alone.\

We were delighted to present Tomiko Itooka with her certificate for being the oldest living person earlier today.



She's 116 years and 116 days old. pic.twitter.com/v7nFw6Ftm3 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 16, 2024

At the age of 20, she married and had four children—two daughters and two sons—along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. During World War II, she managed her husband’s textile factory while raising her children. After her husband passed away in 1979, Tomiko lived independently in Nara Prefecture and continued to pursue her love for hiking.

Tomiko is known for her adventurous spirit. In her 70s, she climbed Mount Ontake twice and completed the Saigoku Kannon Pilgrimage in her eighties. Remarkably, even at age 100, she could climb the stone steps of Ashiya Shrine without assistance.